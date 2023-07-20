Advertisement
Ventry Weather says events in Kerry are reflective of changes to global climate

Jul 20, 2023 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Weather events in Kerry reflect the huge changes to the climate globally.

That’s according to Christopher Byrne, who has been operating a weather station in Ventry since 2011.

He says statistics and data he has kept, echo the findings of Met Éireann’s recent study, which found Ireland has become warmer.

The summary also found rainfall has increased in Ireland by around 7 per cent in the past 30 years.

Mr Byrne says the changes and current marine heatwave is having an impact on marine life in Kerry.

