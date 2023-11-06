Advertisement
Vacant homes tax registration deadline tomorrow

Nov 6, 2023 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Vacant homes tax registration deadline tomorrow
Tomorrow is the deadline for properties owners to register for the vacant homes tax  with the Revenue Commissioners.

The new vacant homes tax is at a rate three times that of the local property tax.

Vacant homes are defined as residential dwellings which were occupied for fewer than 30 days between November 1st last year and October 31st this year.

Those who fail to register face financial penalties.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley says he’s received complaints from the public about difficulties registering.

He says people, experiencing such problems, should contact Revenue at 01 7383626.

Cllr Foley says he’s opposed to the vacant homes tax.

Cllr Michael Foley (Fine Gael), Listowel area Kerry County Council.
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
