News

Urgent need for blood donors to attend Ballybunion clinic this evening

Dec 19, 2024 12:34 By radiokerrynews
Blood donors are urgently needed to attend this week’s Ballybunion blood donation clinic.

As Christmas approaches, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is appealing for support from both regular and new blood donors, to ensure a steady supply of blood for those in need.

Demand for blood continues to rise, with an eight percent increase in requests compared to last year; November saw the highest ever demand for blood products from Irish hospitals to date.

The IBTS encourages anyone who is eligible, to consider donating blood this week, helping to ensure that hospitals have the supplies they need to care for patients over the Christmas period.

 

The clinic opens at Ballybunion Community Centre this evening from 4.50pm to 8.10pm.

Appointments can be made by phoning 1800 222 111 and new donors are welcome at all clinics.

 

 

