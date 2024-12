There are over 250 ESB customers without power in Kerry this evening.

A fault earlier this afternoon has left almost 200 without power in the Firies area, with power due to be restored by 8pm.

In Ballybunion, a fault also reported this afternoon has left 16 without power, although it's due to come back by 7 o'clock.

And a fault in Abbeyfeale is still affecting almost 50 in the Brosna area; power is also due back there by 7pm.