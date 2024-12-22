Updated restoration times issued as 170 remain without power in Kerry

170 homes, farms and businesses in Kerry remain without power this afternoon.

The ESB Power Check is showing power outages around the county with estimated return times being updated for many areas.

There are still 11 customers without power in Smearla, ESB Networks says it's not expected to be returned until 5pm.

A further 82 customers in Castleisland have no electricity; that fault is now not expected to be restored until 2am.

There are also 23 customers without power in Gurranbane and ESB crews expected that to be restored by 4pm.

There are 41 customers in Dingle and 13 in Ballybunion without power; both of these faults are due to be restored by 5pm.

Outages were also reported in Milltown and Tralee and power has returned to customers in these areas.