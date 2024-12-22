Advertisement
News

Updated restoration times issued as 170 remain without power in Kerry

Dec 22, 2024 14:56 By radiokerrynews
Updated restoration times issued as 170 remain without power in Kerry
Share this article

170 homes, farms and businesses in Kerry remain without power this afternoon.

The ESB Power Check is showing power outages around the county with estimated return times being updated for many areas.

There are still 11 customers without power in Smearla, ESB Networks says it's not expected to be returned until 5pm.

Advertisement

A further 82 customers in Castleisland have no electricity; that fault is now not expected to be restored until 2am.

There are also 23 customers without power in Gurranbane and ESB crews expected that to be restored by 4pm.

There are 41 customers in Dingle and 13 in Ballybunion without power; both of these faults are due to be restored by 5pm.

Advertisement

Outages were also reported in Milltown and Tralee and power has returned to customers in these areas.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Power not expected to return to Castleisland until early hours of tomorrow morning
Advertisement
Calls for Kerry County Council to work with landowners to tackle dangerous trees
Ireland South MEP appointed to oversee European Social Fund
Advertisement

Recommended

Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Power not expected to return to Castleisland until early hours of tomorrow morning
Celtic held to draw at Dundee
Man Utd suffer defeat to Bournemouth; Chelsea held to draw
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus