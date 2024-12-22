Over 200 homes, farms and businesses in Kerry without power this afternoon

Over 200 homes, farms and businesses in Kerry remain without power this afternoon.

The ESB Power Check app shows there are 89 customers without power in Smearla with power due to be restored there by 3pm.

A further 82 customers in Castleisland have no electricity; that fault is also due to be repaired by 3pm.

There are 66 customers without power in Ballyrickard, Tralee with ESB crews predicting power to be restored there at half 3.

Outages were also reported in Dingle, Milltown and Ballybunion, and power has returned to a number of customers in these areas.