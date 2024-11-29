Unplanned water outage in Knocknagoshel and surrounding areas

Uisce Éireann is working to restore the water supply to homes and businesses in Knocknagoshel and surrounding areas.

This follows operational issues at the Brosna/Knocknagoshel Water Treatment Plant due a power outage and ongoing issues following last weekend's Storm Bert.

The water utility says expert crews are working to restore the normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

Repair works are scheduled to take until 1 o'clock this lunchtime (29/11/2024).

Water tankers are in place as an alternative water supply at Glounsharoon viewing point and Knocknagoshel burial ground.

Customers are reminded to bring their own containers when taking water from the tanker and, as a precaution, to boil the water before use.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.