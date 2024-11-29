Advertisement
News

Unplanned water outage in Knocknagoshel and surrounding areas

Nov 29, 2024 07:33 By radiokerrynews
Unplanned water outage in Knocknagoshel and surrounding areas
Share this article

Uisce Éireann is working to restore the water supply to homes and businesses in Knocknagoshel and surrounding areas.

This follows operational issues at the Brosna/Knocknagoshel Water Treatment Plant due a power outage and ongoing issues following last weekend's Storm Bert.

The water utility says expert crews are working to restore the normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

Advertisement

Repair works are scheduled to take until 1 o'clock this lunchtime (29/11/2024).

Water tankers are in place as an alternative water supply at Glounsharoon viewing point and Knocknagoshel burial ground.

Customers are reminded to bring their own containers when taking water from the tanker and,  as a precaution, to boil the water before use.

Advertisement

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Chamber in partnership with Kerry County Council launches Christmas in Tralee programme
Advertisement
Over 120,000 people in Kerry eligible to vote in today’s general election
IPAS residents tell health watchdog they feel safe and respected in Tralee centre
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee Chamber in partnership with Kerry County Council launches Christmas in Tralee programme
North Kerry Board awards tonight
Flexachem at Demons tonight
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus