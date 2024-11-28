Emergency humanitarian support scheme opens for those impacted by Storm Bert

The Cabinet has approved opening an emergency humanitarian support scheme for those impacted by Storm Bert.

This scheme is aimed at small business, community, voluntary and sporting bodies damaged by floods during the extreme weather which hit Kerry, Cork, Donegal and Galway last weekend.

Severe flooding during Storm Bert saw North Kerry experience the worst flooding in living memory, while Abbeyfeale also saw significant flood waters cover parts of the town last weekend.

Homes, businesses, community and sporting organisations all suffered damage by the rising waters.

This support payment will go towards the costs of returning small businesses, sporting, voluntary and community premises to their pre-flood condition including the replacement of flooring, fixtures and fittings and damaged stock where relevant.

Under this scheme, small businesses are classed as up to 20 employees.

This scheme will have two stages; the first stage will begin immediately and will provide a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred; it’s expected this will meet the needs of the majority if those affected.

In cases where premises have incurred significant damages above €5,000, then businesses can apply for additional financial support, following an assessment by the Irish Red Cross.

The total level of support available for both stages combined is capped at €20,000.

Application forms for support are available on the Irish Red Cross website and the closing date for applications is January 9th.

Separately, the Government also gave the go-ahead for an emergency fund to help householders in Listowel and Killocrim who had to leave their homes due to the flooding.