Listowel races director says all options will be explored for racecourse flood repairs

The director of Listowel Races says its committee will have to assess all options after the racecourse experienced major flood damage.

Pat Healy says extensive damage was caused to the track, parade ring, railings, and to the buildings – with mud damage to various rooms, electrical equipment affected, gravel lifted and pipes exposed.

It’s after the water from the River Feale exceeded its highest level in decades during Storm Bert.

Mr Healy says the Listowel Race committee will meet to discuss the works and funding needed for repairs.

He believes all options will be explored including government supports and contacting Horse Racing Ireland.