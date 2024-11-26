Listowel residents describe impact of Storm Bert flooding

Residents in Listowel, whose homes were flooded as a result of Storm Bert, have described the damage caused to their dwellings.

Journalist Siobhán Brosnan for the Kerry Today show visited the areas worst affected by Saturday’s flash flooding.

Residents in Killocrim, as well The Paddocks and The Meadows estates, thanked their neighbours and the wider community, as well as Kerry County Council and emergency services, for their response.

One man in Killocrim described the clean-up.

Some residents in The Meadows estate criticised the lack of warning about the flood’s severity.

This woman believes the response could have been faster.

Siobhan Brosnan also spoke to these women living in The Paddocks estate in Listowel.

