News

Over 70 homes being evacuated in Listowel due to flooding following Storm Bert

Nov 23, 2024 14:05 By radiokerrynews
Over a hundred people are being evacuated from their homes in Listowel, in what's being described as the worst flooding in the area in over 50 years.

It’s after the water from the River Feale has breached its banks at Bridge Road following Storm Bert.

Met Éireann are reporting that the river exceeded its highest level in 20 years overnight.

Jimmy Moloney is Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District and a resident of the Bridge Road area in the town.

The Fianna Fáil councillor says four estates have been flooded:

