Gardaí and council urging motorists to avoid Listowel town centre due to River Feale flooding

An Garda Síochána and Kerry County Council are urging motorists to avoid Bridge Road in Listowel.

It’s after the water from the River Feale has breached its banks following Storm Bert.

Met Éireann are reporting that the river exceeded its highest level in 20 years overnight.

Emergency Services and council staff are currently carrying out flood prevention measures at Bridge Road in the town.

Sergeant Fidelma O’Leary of Listowel Garda Station is urging motorists to alternative routes: