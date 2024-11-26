Advertisement
Council to deliver skips to flood-hit residents of Listowel and Kilocrim after major flooding

Nov 26, 2024 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is to deliver eight skips to the residents of Listowel and Killocrim to help with the clean-up following major flooding on Saturday.

The areas were overcome by the worst flood in living memory after Storm Bert and earlier snowfalls dumped huge volumes of water in the catchment.

70 houses had to be evacuated, some of which will take months to become habitable again.

A council truck will also be provided in Killocrim  to take waste straight to disposal facilities in Tralee.

The skips and truck are only for use by those affected by the flood.

