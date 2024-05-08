Ukrainian woman announces her candidacy for local elections in Kerry

A Ukrainian woman, who has lived in Kerry for two years, is contesting the local elections.

Natalia Krasnenkova is running in the Killarney Local Electoral Area as an Independent candidate.

She arrived in Ireland in March 2022 after being forced to leave Ukraine due to the war.

She now lives in Killarney and is a well-known community leader among the Ukrainian community; she works a community worker in NEWKD.

Ms Krasnenkova says her priorities include supporting housing for everyone, promoting the development of small businesses, helping to fill job vacancies and uniting the community to solve common issues.