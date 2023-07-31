Advertisement
Woman living in Killarney graduates from Migrant Leadership Academy

Jul 31, 2023 18:06 By radiokerrynews
Woman living in Killarney graduates from Migrant Leadership Academy
A Ukrainian woman living in Kerry has graduated from a national political and leadership initiative to increase the number of migrants involved in politics.

Natalya Krasnenkova who's based in Killarney is among 18 people who've graduated from the Migrant Leadership Academy.

The course is run by the Immigrant Council of Ireland and it also aims to encourage migrants to use their voice to enact change.

A further 13 people graduated from the Migrant Councillor Internship Scheme.

The graduation ceremonies were held at EPIC, the Irish Emigrant Museum in Dublin.

Speaking at the ceremony, Integration Manager with the ICI, Valéria Acquino, said we need to ensure that we showcase the contribution and potential of those who have chosen Ireland as their new home.

