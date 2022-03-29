Ukrainian refugees thank the people of Kerry for their support

World leaders, stop this war.

That’s the message from Ukrainian refugees who are living in a hotel on the outskirts of Tralee.

Three hundred and sixty-four women and children who’ve been forced to flee their homeland held a gathering today to thank the people of Kerry for the welcome they’ve given them.

Advertisement

They also thanked Kerry County Council and local representatives.

The youngest resident in the Earl of Desmond Hotel is six weeks old; the oldest a woman of 90.

Advertisement

The title of Ukraine’s state anthem is ‘The glory and freedom of Ukraine has not yet perished’. The spirit and solidarity of the children and women who now live in the Earl of Desmond Hotel has not perished either as they sang their national anthem.

Advertisement

They invited Kerry’s media to the hotel today with two purposes – first, to thank the people of Kerry for their welcome and second, that Russia’s invasion of their country must end.

The hotel owner Marcus White appealed to Kerry County Councillors that a daily bus service be provide to transport residents in and out of Tralee; he fears there’s an accident waiting to happen as some are making the 5km journey into the town centre by foot.

Tanya Tymchak spoke on behalf of the Ukrainian community.

Advertisement

Olena Syniuchenko fears that the world may forget.

Advertisement

yniuchenko

" controls="controls" />