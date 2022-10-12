Advertisement
Ukrainian refugees still waiting to move to Killarney accommodation

Oct 12, 2022 18:10 By radiokerrynews
Ukrainian refugees still waiting to move to Killarney accommodation
Some of the Ukrainian refugees from Hotel Killarney are still awaiting transfer to new accommodation.

135 Ukrainian woman and children had been due to move from Killarney to Mayo to accommodate the arrival of over 200 asylum seekers into the hotel.

However, they’re all now allowed to stay in Kerry following a U-turn on a decision by the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS).

It’s understood that some of the Ukrainians have been moved to the Killarney Towers Hotel in the centre of town, but others are still waiting to be told where they will be going in Killarney.

Alina Maslak has been in Hotel Killarney for six months and described what the last 24 hours have been like:

