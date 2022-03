Refugees from Ukraine have now arrived in Kerry.

It’s been confirmed to Radio Kerry News that Ukrainian refugees arrived at the Earl of Desmond Hotel on the outskirts of Tralee yesterday.

The 140-bedroom hotel is now closed to guests, as it provides temporary accommodation for people coming from the warzone.

It follows reports that the Innisfallen Hotel and the 3 Lakes Hostel will also close to guests to provide temporary accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.