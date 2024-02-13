Uisce Éireann is replacing almost 2km of aged water mains on the Dingle Peninsula.

The works began last week and are expected to be completed in May.

The works are taking place along the R559 from Ceann Trá to Baile Mór, where a stop-go traffic light system will be in place.

During these works, there may be some short-term water interruptions and Uisce Éireann says the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned disruption.

The works also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply.

Portfolio Manager at Uisce Éireann, Joe Carroll says this is another significant improving in the water supply which will provide local people and businesses with a more reliable water supply while reducing the amount of water lost to leakage.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 with any questions about the project or visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for updates.