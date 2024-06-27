Advertisement
News

UHK confirms maternal death at hospital

Jun 27, 2024 13:42 By radiokerrynews
UHK confirms maternal death at hospital
Share this article

University Hospital Kerry has confirmed a maternal death took place at the hospital recently.

It’s one of three maternal deaths in Ireland in the past week, according to national reports.

Stephy Scaria, who lived in Abbeyfeale and worked in University Hospital Kerry, tragically died after a C-section in Cork University Maternity Hospital last Friday.

Advertisement

According to national reports, a young mother named Naomi James tragically died in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, also in the last week.

Separately, University Hospital Kerry has confirmed that a maternal death took place on its campus recently.

UHK says in line with HSE policy on all maternal deaths, an external review will take place, while the coroner has also been notified.

Advertisement

A maternal death is such from any cause related to or aggravated by pregnancy or its management (excluding accidental or incidental causes) during pregnancy and childbirth or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy.

The hospital says it’s providing bereavement support to the family at this very sad time.

UHK management and staff have also expressed their condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased woman.

Advertisement

The external review into the death of Tatenda Mukwata, who died by medical misadventure at UHK after giving birth by C-section over two years ago, is still awaited by her family.

The HSE report was originally due 18 months ago, and it has twice been sent to UHK General Manager Mary Fitzgerald, who both times sent it back as she deemed it unacceptable.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

5% of COVID cases reported nationally last week are in Kerry
Advertisement
Kerry mother living in USA says she’s bringing her children to Irish Taylor Swift concert as it’s cheaper
Ground search ongoing in West Kerry for missing man
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry mother living in USA says she’s bringing her children to Irish Taylor Swift concert as it’s cheaper
5% of COVID cases reported nationally last week are in Kerry
Ground search ongoing in West Kerry for missing man
Ireland South MEP elected as First Vice President of Renew Europe Group
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus