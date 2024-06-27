UHK confirms maternal death at hospital

University Hospital Kerry has confirmed a maternal death took place at the hospital recently.

It’s one of three maternal deaths in Ireland in the past week, according to national reports.

Stephy Scaria, who lived in Abbeyfeale and worked in University Hospital Kerry, tragically died after a C-section in Cork University Maternity Hospital last Friday.

According to national reports, a young mother named Naomi James tragically died in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, also in the last week.

Separately, University Hospital Kerry has confirmed that a maternal death took place on its campus recently.

UHK says in line with HSE policy on all maternal deaths, an external review will take place, while the coroner has also been notified.

A maternal death is such from any cause related to or aggravated by pregnancy or its management (excluding accidental or incidental causes) during pregnancy and childbirth or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy.

The hospital says it’s providing bereavement support to the family at this very sad time.

UHK management and staff have also expressed their condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased woman.

The external review into the death of Tatenda Mukwata, who died by medical misadventure at UHK after giving birth by C-section over two years ago, is still awaited by her family.

The HSE report was originally due 18 months ago, and it has twice been sent to UHK General Manager Mary Fitzgerald, who both times sent it back as she deemed it unacceptable.