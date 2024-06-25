Tributes paid to UHK nurse who died following C-section

Tributes are being paid to a nurse in University Hospital Kerry who tragically died following a caesarean section.

Stephy Scaria lived in Abbeyfeale with her husband and son, and tragically died on Friday at Cork University Maternity Hospital after a C-section.

Her family has launched an online fundraiser to help cover the costs of her funeral and the repatriation of her remains to India, where she was from.

Advertisement

Hospital staff and management have expressed condolences to her family and friends, and CUMH is providing bereavement support to the family, while an external review will take place into her death in line with HSE policy.

Fr Tony Mullins is parish priest for Abbeyfeale; he says Ms Scaria and her family were regular churchgoers and had a gentle presence in the community.