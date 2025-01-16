Advertisement
UHK collected almost half a million Euro in parking charges in 2023

Jan 16, 2025 17:50 By radiokerrynews
Almost half a million Euro in parking charges, were paid by visitors and patients attending University Hospital Kerry in 2023.

The figures were revealed in an investigation into parking charges in Irish hospitals, carried out by the Farmers' Journal.

An article published today in the Country Living section of the newspaper, shows a huge variance in charges, with Cork University Hospital and St Vincent's in Dublin collecting over €2 million in 2023.

UHK ranked mid-table in the rankings of all Irish hospitals, and was praised for offering free parking to cancer patients, and also offering a reduced weekly rate of €35.

Journalist Margaret Hawkins, who carried out the research, describes the charges as 'a tax on illness' - and says a streamlined approach must be adapted:

