UHK thanks public for assistance during cold snap

University Hospital Kerry has expressed its heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the hospital during the hazardous weather conditions last week.

In a statement on the UHK website, general manager Mary Fitzgerald acknowledged the roles of volunteers in the Coastguard, the Civil Defence and the Red Cross.

She also thanked the Army, the National Ambulance Service, Kerry County Council and An Garda Siochánna for their efforts in ensuring that the hospital’s services were operating.

Taxi company John Crean was thanked for their assistance in the transport of vulnerable patients to and from UHK.

Local hotels, Manor West, The Rose, The Ashe, Benners, Meadowlands and The Grand Hotel, provided accommodation for staff who were unable to travel between shifts.

The Bon Secours hospital in Tralee ensured that patients were transferred to inpatient beds as soon as they were available.

The farming community, local volunteers, GPs, and pharmacists were thanked for their efforts in keeping the community safe.

Finally Ms Fitzgerald thanked the dedicated staff of UHK, who she described as the backbone of everything the hospital does.