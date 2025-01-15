23 patients on trolleys in UHK today

There are 23 people waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

They show there are 14 people on trolleys in UHK’s emergency department, while a further nine patients are on trolleys in wards around the hospital.

Nationally, there are 672 patients waiting for a bed in hospital today.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding with 125 people waiting on trolleys there.