23 patients on trolleys in UHK today

Jan 15, 2025 17:44 By radiokerrynews
23 patients on trolleys in UHK today
There are 23 people waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today.

 

That’s according to figures from the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation.

They show there are 14 people on trolleys in UHK’s emergency department, while a further nine patients are on trolleys in wards around the hospital.

 

Nationally, there are 672 patients waiting for a bed in hospital today.

 

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding with 125 people waiting on trolleys there.

