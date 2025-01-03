University Hospital Kerry is bracing itself for a combination of pressure from rising flu cases as well as trips, slips, and falls from the incoming cold weather.

Large numbers are attending the hospital’s emergency department with flu-like symptoms, with cases of other respiratory conditions including RSV and COVID-19 still prevalent.

UHK has restricted visiting to a two-hour window between 6-8pm, while all attending the hospital will be asked to wear a face mask.

Dr Martin Boyd is a consultant in emergency medicine at UHK and chair of the Medicine Board.

He says the pending cold snap will also have ramifications for the hospital’s Emergency Department, separate to respiratory illness.