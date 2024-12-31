Large numbers of patients are presenting to the Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry with non-urgent conditions and illnesses.

A spokesperson for the hospital says, at present, all acute hospitals are experiencing a high number of patients with respiratory viral illnesses, such as flu, RSV and COVID-19.

Management at UHK says patients arriving to the ED will be clinically assessed, and then seen in order of priority.

They say this means those with non-urgent needs will be waiting a long time and are instead advised to seek alternative care.

Clinical Director at UHK, Peter Browne says “The rise in respiratory illnesses puts additional pressure on our Emergency Departments."

"We must take care of the sickest people first so please stop and ask yourself: Do I really need to attend the ED?"

"Our Emergency Department cares for those who are seriously ill or injured, so please consider alternative care pathways.”

The HSE South West Regional Executive Officer, Dr Andy Phillips is asking “patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service.”

He says there are a range of care pathways available to patients who do not need emergency care including visiting your pharmacy for advice on common minor illnesses.

For more information see: www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/2/pharmacy/."

Possible medical treatment options include:

Self-care – A well-stocked medicine cabinet to help with colds and sore throats

Pharmacy – Ask a pharmacist for advice on common minor illnesses

GP Surgery – Make an appointment with a GP if you’re feeling unwell

Local Injury Unit – For minor injuries, broken bones and burns, visit Mallow Injury Unit

Out-of-Hours GP – if your GP clinic is closed, SouthDoc can be called on 0818 355 999

ED or 999/112 – For emergencies, visit the nearest ED