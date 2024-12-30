Advertisement
Record number of patients presenting to UHK with flu

Dec 30, 2024 17:13 By radiokerrynews
Record number of patients presenting to UHK with flu
A record number of people are presenting in University Hospital Kerry's (UHK) Emergency Department with flu-like symptoms

As of 3pm today, 109 people came to the Emergency Department with flu-like symptoms many of which described as mild.

Normally UHK would see high figures like this over a 24-hour period of a Saturday or Sunday.

Clinical Director of UHK Peter Brown is urging people with flu-like symptoms to avoid the Emergency Department where possible and to visit their GP, pharmacist or out of hours services instead.

