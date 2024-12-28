Advertisement
News

Visiting restrictions in UHK following surge in illnesses

Dec 28, 2024 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Visiting restrictions in UHK following surge in illnesses
Share this article

Visiting restrictions are in place in University Hospital Kerry (UHK) following a surge of respiratory illnesses.

The HSE South said all acute hospitals in the region are experiencing a high number of patients presenting with the flu, RSV and Covid-19.

Hospital visiting times in UHK will be restricted to visitors only between 6pm to 8pm.

Advertisement

The restrictions include two visitors per patient during these hours and all visitors are required to wear face masks.

These measures will be lifted as soon as possible when clinical circumstances allow.

Certain exceptions will be made by contacting ward staff in advance.

Advertisement

For up-to-date guidelines on visiting patients, please visit: https://www2.hse.ie/services/disruptions/

The HSE South West Regional Executive Officer, Dr. Andy Phillips says there are a range of care pathways available to patients who do not need emergency care including visiting your pharmacy for advice on common minor illnesses.

Find out more at www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/2/pharmacy/

Advertisement

It also advises that if you urgently need to see a GP outside of normal hours, contact the local GP Out of Hours service – South Doc on  0818 355 999

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 330 motorist arrested for drink or drug driving in Kerry during 2024
Advertisement
Criminal Assets Bureau investigated 36 targets in Kerry last year
Humpback whale sighting off Tarbert pier
Advertisement

Recommended

Victory for Warriors, Cougars beaten in Waterford
Wexford jockey set to retire tomorrow
Wexford hurler Matthew O'Hanlon has announced his retirement from the intercounty game
One point defeat for Utility Trust St Pauls
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus