Visiting restrictions in UHK following surge in illnesses

Visiting restrictions are in place in University Hospital Kerry (UHK) following a surge of respiratory illnesses.

The HSE South said all acute hospitals in the region are experiencing a high number of patients presenting with the flu, RSV and Covid-19.

Hospital visiting times in UHK will be restricted to visitors only between 6pm to 8pm.

The restrictions include two visitors per patient during these hours and all visitors are required to wear face masks.

These measures will be lifted as soon as possible when clinical circumstances allow.

Certain exceptions will be made by contacting ward staff in advance.

For up-to-date guidelines on visiting patients, please visit: https://www2.hse.ie/services/disruptions/

The HSE South West Regional Executive Officer, Dr. Andy Phillips says there are a range of care pathways available to patients who do not need emergency care including visiting your pharmacy for advice on common minor illnesses.

Find out more at www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/2/pharmacy/

It also advises that if you urgently need to see a GP outside of normal hours, contact the local GP Out of Hours service – South Doc on 0818 355 999