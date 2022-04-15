Two women from Kerry Travelling community graduate from UCC course

Two women from the Travelling community in Kerry have graduated having completed a diploma course at University College Cork.

Breda and Theresa Quilligan from Tralee were among 21 women to graduate at a conferring ceremony in UCC, having undertaken the Level 6 Leadership in the Community programme.

It’s aimed at encouraging women to take on leadership roles in their community.

The programme was co-created by the Southern Traveller Health Network and Adult and Continuing Education, and it was supported by Access UCC and funded by the SOAR Project.

Anne Burke of the Southern Traveller Health Network, says it’s a life-changing course for those who took part.