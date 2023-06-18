Advertisement
Two winners of last night's Lotto jackpot of over €12.7 million

Jun 18, 2023 11:06 By radiokerrynews
Two winners of last night's Lotto jackpot of over €12.7 million
There were two winners of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over 12.7 million euro.

It's the largest jackpot of the year so far.

The winning numbers are 2, 3, 21, 43, 44, 46 and the bonus number was 7.

