Two million-euro properties sold in Kerry between April and June

Two properties worth over one million euro were sold in Kerry from April to June this year.

That's according to an analysis of the property price survey undertaken by the Irish Independent.

The analysis shows that the number of 1 million-plus homes being sold in Ireland has dramatically fallen in the last year.

A house at Chahane, Ballyard, outside Tralee was sold for almost 2.5 million (2.49m) and almost 1.5 million (1.47m) was paid for another home at Kilnogleara in Dingle.

Nationally, 84 homes priced at €1 million or more were sold between April and June this year.

This marks a decline from 94 sales during the same period last year and a further drop from 106 sales in 2022.