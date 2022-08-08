Advertisement
News

Four multi-million euro properties sold in Kerry over past year

Aug 8, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Four multi-million euro properties sold in Kerry over past year Four multi-million euro properties sold in Kerry over past year
Share this article

Four properties worth over one million euro were sold in Kerry from 2021 to 2022.

That's according to an analysis of the Property Service Regulatory Authority undertaken by the Irish Independent.

The analysis shows that 2 multi-million euro properties were sold in Kerry from January 2021 - June 2021, and 2 more were sold in the same time period in 2022.

Advertisement

Nationally, major rises were seen in Wicklow, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary where the sale of multi-million euro properties exploded.

Property experts told the Irish Independent that the surge in sales is underpinned by spiraling demand for quality properties, a housing shortage and the strength of the Irish economy.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus