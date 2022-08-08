Four multi-million euro properties sold in Kerry over past year

Four properties worth over one million euro were sold in Kerry from 2021 to 2022.

That's according to an analysis of the Property Service Regulatory Authority undertaken by the Irish Independent.

The analysis shows that 2 multi-million euro properties were sold in Kerry from January 2021 - June 2021, and 2 more were sold in the same time period in 2022.

Nationally, major rises were seen in Wicklow, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary where the sale of multi-million euro properties exploded.

Property experts told the Irish Independent that the surge in sales is underpinned by spiraling demand for quality properties, a housing shortage and the strength of the Irish economy.