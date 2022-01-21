Advertisement
News

Two local winners of AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme

Jan 21, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Two local winners of AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme Two local winners of AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme
NOVA UCD Picture Conor McCabe Photography.
Share this article

Two local businesses have taken the top awards in UCD’s inaugural AgTech accelerator programme.

Abbeyfeale’s Cotter Agritech was named the AIB and Yield Lab AgTech Start-up 2022 and received €10,000, and Causeway-based ProvEye was named the Ornua Most Innovative AgTech Start-up 2022 and also received €10,000.

They both completed the AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme, which included dedicated business development workshops and investor readiness training, mentoring from experts and business advisors, and facilitated introductions to AgTechUCD’s venture capital and business angel networks.

Advertisement

Cotter Agritech was founded by brothers Jack and Nick Cotter, and has developed a system that enables livestock farmers move from blanket treating animals with antiparasitic drugs, to a very precise application by identifying and targeting only the animals that need treatment.

ProvEye, a UCD spin-out, with a company address in Causeway, was founded by Dr Jerome O’Connell and Professor Nick Holden, UCD School of Biosystems and Food Engineering.

It processes and analyses drone and satellite imagery to obtain insights into the efficiency and sustainability of the agricultural industry. The software gives unprecedented accuracy in the measurement of crop yield, disease detection, productivity, and environmental impact from leaf to field to farm to the national scale.

Advertisement

Pictured (l-r) at NovaUCD are; Dr Jerome O’Connell, MD and co-founder, ProvEye and Eva Griffin, Sustainability and CSR Specialist, Ornua.

Advertisement
Pictured (l-r) at NovaUCD are; Donal Whelton, Head of Agriculture, AIB; Tom Flanagan, Director of Enterprise and Commercialisation, UCD; Jack Cotter, co-founder, Cotter Agritech; James Maloney, Senior Regional Development Executive, Enterprise Ireland; Nick Cotter, co-founder, Cotter Agritech; Niamh Collins, Director, AgTechUCD Innovation Centre and David Bowles, Managing Partner, The Yield Lab.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus