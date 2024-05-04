Kerry against Laois in Joe McDonagh Cup today

Kerry this afternoon seek to make it 3 in a row wins in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom are home to Laois from 3 o’clock, in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Down play Westmeath.

Advertisement

And winless Meath host Offaly.

Tipperary are seeking their first win of this year Munster Hurling Championship when they take on Waterford at Walsh Park this evening.

Galway are unbeaten ahead of their Leinster Championship game away to Wexford.

Advertisement

===

Galway meet Roscommon in Castlebar this evening, in the final of the Eirgrid Connacht under-20 football championship.