Marie Keating Foundation mobile unit to visit Killorglin

May 4, 2024 10:09 By radiokerrynews
The Marie Keating Foundation mobile unit will be in Killorglin next week, Tuesday, May 7th.

Nurses will give a talk on breast, bowel and skin cancer awareness at the Killorglin Family Resource Centre from 11am to 12pm.

Nurses will also be available until 12.45pm at this location to speak to people.

The mobile unit will then move to Library Place, Killorglin from 1pm - 3pm, where nurses will be available to answer questions and provide information on cancer and cancer screening programmes.

The service is free and people are being urged to attend.

