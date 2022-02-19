Advertisement
Two Kerry photographers win national awards

Feb 19, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry photographers win national awards
Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Two Kerry photographers won national awards last night.

The winners of the 2022 Press Photographers Association of Ireland Awards were announced last night during an online ceremony.

Bryan O'Brien of The Irish Times scooped the Multimedia Award for a series of videos on rural pubs in Roscommon during lockdown.

Freelance photographer Valerie O'Sullivan finished third in the Reportage category, for her coverage of the Killarney National Park fires in April.

Valerie reflects on what it was like to see and to capture the fires.

