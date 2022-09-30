Two Kerry nominees on shortlist for SEAI awards

Kerry has two nominees on the annual Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland Awards shortlist.

Dingle Peninsula Sustainable Energy Community, and Carson and Crushell Architects have made the shortlist for this year’s awards.

The Dingle community made the shortlist in the Inspirational Energy Community category, while Carson and Crushell Architects’ building on Gas Terrace Tralee made the shortlist for Energy in Buildings.

The SEAI says the 33 successful finalists across 10 categories were chosen for their innovative energy solutions, inspiring energy action among colleagues and peers, and dedication to the climate action movement.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in October, which returns in person for the first time in three years.