Twenty volunteers honoured for their dedication to Kerry Hospice

Volunteers from all over Kerry who've worked tirelessly to raise money for the Kerry Hospice, have been honoured for their hard work and dedication.

In its annual appreciation day for volunteers at the Meadlowlands Hotel, Tralee, a total of twenty people were presented with awards by Chairman of the Kerry Hospice Foundation, Jack Shanahan.

Among the recipients was 92-year-old Mary Daly from Cahersiveen, who recently helped organise the annual coffee morning.

With the help of volunteers, an estimated 12 million Euro has been raised to date in Kerry to keep the Hospice running.

The Kerry Hospice Christmas cards were also launched on the day by former Ireland international rugby player Ciara Griffin from Ballymacelligott.