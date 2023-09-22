Turas Nua Kerry gives back to BUMBLEance

Staff of Turas Nua in Kerry recently gave back to the community by spending a day volunteering with BUMBLEance, the Children’s Ambulance Service.

Turas Nua operates employment activation schemes for the Department of Social Protection.

Team members from Killarney, Tralee, Listowel, Dingle and Cahersiveen spent an afternoon doing a street bucket collection to raise funds for BUMBLEance.

BUMBLEance provides comfortable transport for children between their homes and hospitals, hospices, treatment and respite centres.