Turas Nua Kerry gives back to BUMBLEance

Sep 22, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Turas Nua Kerry gives back to BUMBLEance
Turas Nua team members from Killarney, Tralee, Listowel, Dingle and Caherciveen braved the wet conditions to undertake a street bucket collection in Killarney for BUMBLEance – the Children’s Ambulance Service. The collection was undertaken as part of Turas Nua Kerry’s ‘Give Back Day’, where they aim to assist local charities or community groups.
Staff of Turas Nua in Kerry recently gave back to the community by spending a day volunteering with BUMBLEance, the Children’s Ambulance Service.

Turas Nua operates employment activation schemes for the Department of Social Protection.

Team members from Killarney, Tralee, Listowel, Dingle and Cahersiveen spent an afternoon doing a street bucket collection to raise funds for BUMBLEance.

BUMBLEance provides comfortable transport for children between their homes and hospitals, hospices, treatment and respite centres.

 

