An educational research project is hoping to see every primary school in Kerry receive a free digital technology kit.

The project, titled EDTips – Enabling Digital Technology in Primary School, is set to run for two years.

It aims to prepare for the introduction of the Primary Curriculum Framework for the 2025/2026 academic year.

It’s led by the Computer Science Inclusive at TU Dublin, has received funding from Science Foundation Ireland and is supported by partners AWS In Communities and Workday.

3,000 free digital technology kits are to be distributed to schools across the country to enable teachers fully engage pupils in the curriculum.