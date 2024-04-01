Advertisement
News

TU Dublin aiming to provide Kerry schools with free digital technology kits

Apr 1, 2024 16:10 By radiokerrynews
TU Dublin aiming to provide Kerry schools with free digital technology kits
Share this article

An educational research project is hoping to see every primary school in Kerry receive a free digital technology kit.

The project, titled EDTips – Enabling Digital Technology in Primary School, is set to run for two years.

It aims to prepare for the introduction of the Primary Curriculum Framework for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Advertisement

It’s led by the Computer Science Inclusive at TU Dublin, has received funding from Science Foundation Ireland and is supported by partners AWS In Communities and Workday.

3,000 free digital technology kits are to be distributed to schools across the country to enable teachers fully engage pupils in the curriculum.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council to examine the feasibility of altering the parking bays in Castleisland
Advertisement
Kerry councillor says fuel increase puts people under further pressure
Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue assist in incident
Advertisement

Recommended

Leicester go top
Sport

Leicester go top

Apr 1, 2024 14:56
Formula One owner confirms takeover of MotoGP parent company
Sinner to move up one place in world rankings
Kerry councillor says fuel increase puts people under further pressure
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus