Tributes paid to former Kerry County Council and Tralee Urban Council member Tommy Foley

Tommy Foley, a former member of Kerry County Council and Tralee Urban Council, has died.

Mr Foley served as a member of Kerry County Council from 1991 to 2004 and was chairman of the council from 1994 to 1995.

He passed away yesterday.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall served on the council alongside Tommy Foley, and says he'll be a big loss to Tralee and the whole county.

Cllr Wall paid tribute to Mr Foley:

Mr Foley's funeral arrangements can be seen here.

Kerry County Council has also expressed its condolences to Mr Foley's family.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/5VpjB4Oxf6 — Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) May 13, 2022