Tommy Foley, St. John's Park and formerly of Johnson's Lodge, Ballyard, Tralee.

Tommy was a former member of Kerry County Council and Tralee Urban Council. Peacefully on the 12th May 2022, surrounded by his loving family and staff in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Mary. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his wife Margaret, his children Denis, Teddy, Martina and Rory, his daughters-in-law Julie Anne, Lisa and Niamh, his son-in-law Kenneth, his adored grandchildren Jennifer, Eoghan, Ciaran, and Meabh, his great-grandchildren Jayce and Zac, sisters-in-law Betty, Joan, Norrie and Mary, brother-in-law Seán, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in 'The Rose Room', Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday, 15th May 2022, from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 9.00am on Monday, 16th May, arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee, at 9.30am, for 10.00am Requiem Mass (which will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Burial afterwards in the Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Private parking at front and rear of Hogan's Funeral Home for mourners.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.