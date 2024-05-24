Trial of six accused of murder of Thomas Dooley begins next week

Six men are due to go on trial next week charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley who died after being attacked in a Tralee graveyard in October 2022.

The trial, which will get underway at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork next Wednesday, is expected to last up to two months.

Over two hundred people are due to give evidence.

Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Killarney was attacked when he and his wife Siobhan went to the funeral of a friend in New Rath cemetery, Tralee on October 5th, 2022. His wife was also seriously injured.

Mr Dooley was treated at the scene in the graveyard by paramedics before being transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

He was laid to rest at Clonminch Cemetery in his wife's native Tullamore, Co Offaly on October 13th, 2022 following a requiem mass at the Church of Assumption in the town.

The deceased man is survived by his wife, three sons and four daughters.

The six defendants are 42-year-old Daniel Dooley of An Carraigin, Connolly Park, Tralee, Michael Dooley ( age 28) of the Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, Patrick Dooley ( who’s 35) with an address at Arbutus Grove Killarney, Thomas Dooley ( age 42) and his son Thomas Dooley Jnr ( who’s 20) both of the Halting Site in Carrrigrohane Road, Cork, and a teenage boy who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The case will be heard before Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring.

The jury will be picked next Wednesday.

Legal teams are in place for all of the accused.