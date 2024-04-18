Sixth man charged with murder of man at Tralee graveyard

A sixth man has been charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley in a Tralee graveyard in October 2022.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney died following a fatal assault at Rath Cemetery, Tralee, on 5th October 2022.

42-year-old Daniel Dooley, with an address of 15 An Carraigín, Connolly Park, Tralee, has now been charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley.

He appeared in Listowel District Court this morning, where he was remanded in custody to Cork Prison.

Daniel Dooley is the sixth person to be charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley.

More to follow...