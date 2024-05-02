Advertisement
Man sent forward to Central Criminal Court for Rath Cemetery murder trial

May 2, 2024 09:23 By radiokerrynews
A 42-year-old man has been sent forward to the Central Criminal Court to stand trial for the murder of Killarney-man Thomas Dooley in Rath Cemetery.

Thomas Dooley, a father of seven, of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, died following a fatal assault at the Tralee graveyard in October 2022.

42-year-old Daniel Dooley, of 15 An Carraigín, Connolly Park, Tralee, was the sixth person to be charged with Thomas Dooley’s murder.

42-year-old Daniel Dooley appeared before Tralee District Court this morning, where Inspector Chris Manton said the Director of Public Prosecutions has consented to the accused being returned for trial.

He was sent forward to the current sitting of the Central Criminal Court, and the case was put in for this Friday, May 3rd in Dublin.

Mr Dooley’s solicitor, Pat Mann, applied for legal aid for two counsel.

Mr Mann also applied for documentary junior; this is another legal representative who may be required due to significant work to review documentation other than on a court date.

Mr Mann explained to Judge Adrian Harris that there are five other people accused in connection with this matter, and his client was the last to come in.

He said all six will stand trial in the Central Criminal Court in Cork, beginning on May 29th, with two months set aside for it.

Mr Mann said the time frame is quite short for him to review the book of evidence, which he described as enormous.

Judge Harris said that Mr Mann would be better applying for the documentary junior in the Central Criminal Court at the case management stage this Friday.

Daniel Dooley, who had his head down for most of the proceedings, was remanded in custody at Cork Prison to Friday.

