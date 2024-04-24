Advertisement
Book of evidence to be served on Rath graveyard murder accused next week

Apr 24, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
The book of evidence against a man accused of the murder of Thomas Dooley is likely to be served on him next week.

Father of seven, Thomas Dooley, of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, died following a fatal assault at Rath Cemetery in October 2022.

42-year-old Daniel Dooley, with an address of 15 An Carraigín, Connolly Park, Tralee, was last week charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley.

At Tralee District Court this morning, Sergeant Stephen O’Brien said the book of evidence against Daniel Dooley is not available, but it’s expected to be ready by 1st May.

He was remanded in custody to Cork Prison to this date, when he will be brought to Tralee District Court in person and the book will be served on him.

Once the book of evidence is served on a defendant, they can then be sent forward for trial or on a signed plea to a higher court.

Daniel Dooley is the sixth person to be charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley.

Four men and a teenager have already been sent forward to stand trial at the Central Criminal Court charged with murder, while two of these defendants also face other charges in relation to the alleged incident at Rath Cemetery.

This trial is due to begin at the end of May, with two months set aside for it.

