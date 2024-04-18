The latest man to be charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath graveyard in Tralee, in 2022 told gardaí he is an innocent man, the district court has heard.

43-year-old father of seven, Thomas Dooley, of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, died following a fatal assault at Rath Cemetery in October 2022.

A man has now appeared in court charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley; he is the sixth person to be charged with Mr Dooley’s murder.

42-year-old Daniel Dooley, with an address of 15 An Carraigín, Connolly Park, Tralee, has been charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery on 5th October, 2022.

He appeared before Judge Philip O’Leary at Listowel District Court this morning, where Sergeant John Gilmartin, of Tralee garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

The court heard Mr Dooley was arrested at 7:01 this morning at Sarsfields Heights, Wilton, Co. Cork, and was then charged at 9:10 this morning.

When this charge was put to him by gardaí, Daniel Dooley replied, “I shouldn’t be here, I’m an innocent man”.

Applying for legal aid, Mr Dooley’s solicitor Pat Mann said he is on disability, is a father of three and a widower.

Judge O’Leary granted legal aid for Mr Dooley, and noted he had no jurisdiction in hearing a bail application, so remanded him in custody.

Pat Mann said there will be a High Court bail application for Mr Dooley.

Mr Mann also said that his client, who walked with a noticeable limp in the court, had recently suffered an injury and asked that he be suitably medically treated.

The judge granted this order, and Mr Dooley could be seen to shake his head in the court as his case finished.

He will next appear in court in Tralee via video link from Cork Prison next Wednesday.