Fifth man sent forward for trial for murder of Killarney man in Rath Cemetery

A fifth man has been sent forward for trial for the murder of a Killarney man in Rath Cemetery last October.

28-year-old Michael Dooley of Bay 11, Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork, appeared before Tralee District Court this morning.

He is charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at the Tralee graveyard, on October 5th last year.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney died following a fatal assault at Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

His wife Siobhan was also injured in the incident, which occurred while a funeral had been taking place, in October last year.

At Tralee District Court this morning, Judge David Waters sent Michael Dooley forward for trial on the charge, to the Central Criminal Court.

He is the fifth person charged with the murder of the father of seven.

Three family members and a teenager will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin in May next year, with two months set aside for the trial.

42-year-old Thomas Dooley of Bay 10, Carrigrohane Straight, Cork City, who's the dead man's cousin, is charged with murder.

His 20-year-old son, also named Thomas Dooley and of the same Cork City address, is charged with murdering Mr Dooley and assault causing harm to Siobhán Dooley.

The dead man's brother, Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney is also charged with murder.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is charged with murdering Mr Dooley on October 5th last year.

He's also charged with production of an article likely to intimidate, or capable of causing serious injury, while committing or appearing to commit serious harm to Siobhán Dooley on the same date.