Tralee’s Salaso honoured at Health Tech Innovation Awards

Dec 1, 2023 13:00 By radiokerrynews
Tralee’s Salaso honoured at Health Tech Innovation Awards
A Tralee health technology company was honoured at the recent Health Tech Innovation Awards.

Salaso provides a platform that allows clinics, hospitals and health systems build a digital channel for their services.

It won the Most Transformative Impact – Diagnostics for Prevention award at the Health Tech Innovation Awards for its myHealthyBody product.

Although headquartered in the Tom Crean Centre, Tralee, the company’s myHealthyBody was designed for clients in the USA.

The company also works with the HSE and the NHS in the UK.

The Health Tech Innovation Awards 2023, which were held recently at the Mansion House in Dublin, are a platform for manufacturers, distributors, medical device and digital companies, to showcase cutting-edge medical health technologies that are revolutionising the market.

