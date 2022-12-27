Advertisement
Tralee to Scartaglen road reopened following collision

Dec 27, 2022 16:12 By radiokerrynews
The road between Tralee and Scartaglen has reopened following a collision earlier today.

Two cars were involved in the incident which occurred around 1pm.

No injuries have been reported and the road is open as usual.

